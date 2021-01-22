Pandemic cuts into tourism as annual events canceled

While the Cowboy Poetry Gathering was held last year just before COVID-19 reached Nevada, the pandemic forced the ECVA to cancel two other signature annual events: the Elko Mining Expo held in June and the Festival of Trees held each December.

Neddenriep said the restrictions on public gatherings imposed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak are having a “significant, negative impact on facility use revenue streams.”

To date, the ECVA has eliminated four positions, which is a 28.5 percent reduction in its workforce.

The impact is continuing into 2021, and not just with the Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

“Of other annual community events which would typically take place January through June, to our knowledge six have been cancelled, two postponed and nine are planning to proceed as planned,” Neddenriep said. “We are not aware of any annual events scheduled July through December being cancelled at this time, though we all know this is subject to change based upon continued restrictions on gatherings and potentially prohibitive requirements for events which may otherwise be able to proceed as planned.”

