Pandemic cuts into tourism as annual events canceled

ELKO — While coronavirus vaccinations are underway throughout Nevada and the United States, the nation is still reeling from the economic impact the virus has had on virtually all aspects of the economy. For small businesses throughout Elko County, those impacts include the cancellation of multiple signature events that typically serve as an economic anchor for the community.
Hotels and motels would normally be filled in the coming week with guests for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, which is being replace this year by a virtual event.
The City of Elko imposes a 14 percent tax on lodging, which is collected from every licensed business offering room rental service within city limits.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said for the 2019/2020 fiscal year, the city budgeted $3,850,000 in room tax revenue. Due largely to the coronavirus pandemic, the actual revenue taken in was 19 percent less.
One entity that was affected by the decrease is the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority. ECVA Executive Director Katie Neddenriep said the center is one of seven entities that receive funding through the tax; its share is approximately 29.5 percent of the total amount collected.
While the Cowboy Poetry Gathering was held last year just before COVID-19 reached Nevada, the pandemic forced the ECVA to cancel two other signature annual events: the Elko Mining Expo held in June and the Festival of Trees held each December.
Neddenriep said the restrictions on public gatherings imposed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak are having a “significant, negative impact on facility use revenue streams.”
To date, the ECVA has eliminated four positions, which is a 28.5 percent reduction in its workforce.
The impact is continuing into 2021, and not just with the Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
“Of other annual community events which would typically take place January through June, to our knowledge six have been cancelled, two postponed and nine are planning to proceed as planned,” Neddenriep said. “We are not aware of any annual events scheduled July through December being cancelled at this time, though we all know this is subject to change based upon continued restrictions on gatherings and potentially prohibitive requirements for events which may otherwise be able to proceed as planned.”
The Western Folklife Center’s decision last year to replace the 2021 Gathering with a virtual event had a polarizing effect on the community. Paul Caudill, chairman of the center’s board of trustees, said the decision was difficult but the organization had to put the health and welfare of all involved above all else.
“But, in the face of adversity comes opportunity,” he said. “We are committed to deliver a first-class program that will serve to keep our broad community together through the balance of 2020 and Gathering week in 2021. We ask for your continued support through a trying time.”
Neddenriep said that while some events are more community oriented, and typically attendees live within or near Elko County, the Cowboy Poetry Gathering, “absolutely creates a spike in lodging tax revenues, as does the Elko Mining Expo.”
While the Western Folklife Center applied for CARES ACT funding through Elko County, Assistant County Manager Cash Minor said during a December County Commission meeting that he did not see on the organization’s application where it sustained any actual financial losses from the pandemic.
The Western Folklife Center responded, claiming that Minor’s statement was incorrect.
“We are projecting a shortfall of $472,452 this fiscal year due to the loss of visitors and facility rentals as well as the inability to hold the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering during the pandemic,” the organization said in a letter signed by Executive Director Kristin Windbigler and the nonprofit’s board members.
While Elko has lost revenue from room tax collections, sales tax revenue has remained strong.
“While the last year has been very challenging in terms of COVID, the Elko community has been extremely supportive of the City of Elko’s ‘Shop Local’ campaign,” Calder said. “Our campaign has included different types of local media and was designed to educate advertisers and consumers of the importance of shopping locally.”
“As sales tax revenues account for approximately 65 percent of the City of Elko’s General Fund Budget, we are sensitive to any type of economic volatility,” Calder said. “Since July 1, 2021, sales tax revenues have exceeded our expectations by over 27 percent, demonstrating the resiliency of our local economy.”
Calder said that despite the various COVID-19 emergency directives issued by Gov. Sisolak, consumer confidence remains high.
“As we approach our fiscal-year 2021/2022 budget process, the City of Elko will maintain our conservative financial position, focus on sustainability, and stay true to our mission statement,” he said.