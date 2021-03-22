Pandemic impacts marriage business

ELKO – Although the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed marriages and applications for marriage licenses in West Wendover, Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman said the program has “actually gone quite well” since its inception in 2017.
She said West Wendover has issued about 185 marriage licenses since 2017, and she asked Elko County Commissioners to approve a five-year contract with West Wendover to continue doing so.
Commissioners agreed to renew the contract at their March 17 meeting.
West Wendover City Clerk Anna Bartlome said COVID-19 impacted the marriage-license program, with restrictions that stopped the issuance of the licenses for a while last year when there also was nowhere for couples to get married.
“We’re still impacted,” she said. “I think a lot of people have postponed stuff.”
Bartlome said that because of distance spacing at the city hall complex, couples wanting to be married by Justice of the Peace Phillip Leamon at city hall are affected because of limited numbers allowed in the building at one time.
“We don’t have a chapel here,” she said.
With the plan to allow West Wendover to issue marriage licenses rather than couples needing to travel to Elko, the city had hopes that a wedding business might start up or the casinos would add chapels.
“We thought they would start a chapel, but I don’t know if that will happen,” Bartlome said in a telephone interview.
Still, West Wendover is issuing licenses to people from the Nevada side and from Wendover, Utah, as well as people coming the Wasatch Front, she said. When the casinos were flying in people before the pandemic, couples from other states also sought licenses.
“They would decide today is the day to get married,” Bartlome said.
Couples may come from out of town or out of state, but if a marriage license “is issued in Nevada, they have to marry in Nevada,” she said.
West Wendover issues marriage licenses through the Elko County Clerk’s Office, and Bartlome said that offers a convenience for couples who would otherwise have to travel 100 miles to Elko.
Currently, Bartlome and Chief Deputy Clerk Robin Smith are authorized to issue marriage licenses in West Wendover, but Elko County Commissioners also approved allowing additional people to issue licenses in case they are not available.
“The county will have to swear them in,” Bartlome said.