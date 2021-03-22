Pandemic impacts marriage business

ELKO – Although the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed marriages and applications for marriage licenses in West Wendover, Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman said the program has “actually gone quite well” since its inception in 2017.

She said West Wendover has issued about 185 marriage licenses since 2017, and she asked Elko County Commissioners to approve a five-year contract with West Wendover to continue doing so.

Commissioners agreed to renew the contract at their March 17 meeting.

West Wendover City Clerk Anna Bartlome said COVID-19 impacted the marriage-license program, with restrictions that stopped the issuance of the licenses for a while last year when there also was nowhere for couples to get married.

“We’re still impacted,” she said. “I think a lot of people have postponed stuff.”

Bartlome said that because of distance spacing at the city hall complex, couples wanting to be married by Justice of the Peace Phillip Leamon at city hall are affected because of limited numbers allowed in the building at one time.

“We don’t have a chapel here,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}