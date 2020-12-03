Pandemic turning deadlier

ELKO – The coronavirus pandemic turned deadlier this week at the local, state and national level.
Elko County reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as hospitalizations rose to a record 25 and active cases topped 500 for the first time.
Nevada reported 48 deaths on Thursday, marking the deadliest day since the onset of the pandemic.
And the U.S. recorded more than 3,100 deaths in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring, while the number of Americans in the hospital with the virus eclipsed 100,000 for the first time and new cases began topping 200,000 a day.
One of Elko County’s deaths was a man in his 90s who was living at Highland Manor. The other was an Elko man in his 60s who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to their family, friends, and the community,” stated the county.
The county’s death toll now stands at 19.
Nevada reported 2,536 new confirmed virus cases, bringing the statewide totals to 159,532 cases and 2,249 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Nevada is more than a week into what Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak coined a “statewide pause” involving virus prevention measures, with the number of customers businesses can accept and the number of people allowed in gatherings reduced to 25% of fire codes limit.
Hospitals continue to face strain as beds fill and overflow requires additional staff. On Wednesday, the Nevada Hospital Association reported 81% of staffed beds were full, with 1,652 taken up by patients confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.
There are still some beds available in part because hospitals like Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno have opened supplementary units to accommodate additional COVID-19 patients, The Associated Press reported.
A new unit partially activated in the hospital’s parking garage had 42 patients as of Tuesday, but administrators said they could treat up to 1,400 patients if forced to activate the entire unit spanning two floors of the garage.
Earlier this week, with hospitals under increasing pressure, the Nevada Hospital Association put out and later retracted a statement about whether the state’s mitigation measures were helping to contain the virus.
“On and off again closures appear to be building animosity and apathy among the public and are proving ineffective,” associated officials said.
The association did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the bulletin, which has been removed.
Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage and Sisolak said they didn’t interpret the statement as a criticism of the state’s efforts.
Cage said health officials globally are struggling to manage COVID fatigue nine months into the pandemic.
Across the U.S., the surge has swamped hospitals and left nurses and other health care workers shorthanded and burned out.
“The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they are going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,” Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.