Pandemic turning deadlier

ELKO – The coronavirus pandemic turned deadlier this week at the local, state and national level.

Elko County reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as hospitalizations rose to a record 25 and active cases topped 500 for the first time.

Nevada reported 48 deaths on Thursday, marking the deadliest day since the onset of the pandemic.

And the U.S. recorded more than 3,100 deaths in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring, while the number of Americans in the hospital with the virus eclipsed 100,000 for the first time and new cases began topping 200,000 a day.

One of Elko County’s deaths was a man in his 90s who was living at Highland Manor. The other was an Elko man in his 60s who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to their family, friends, and the community,” stated the county.

The county’s death toll now stands at 19.

Nevada reported 2,536 new confirmed virus cases, bringing the statewide totals to 159,532 cases and 2,249 deaths since the start of the pandemic.