Parade route announced for Jenkins memorial
0 comments
top story

Parade route announced for Jenkins memorial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Sgt. Ben Jenkins was killed March 27 in the line of duty. He was a friend, a father, a grandfather, a veteran, a volunteer firefighter and a selfless servant to Nevadans. The Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Jenkins Family invite our community to join in the celebration of his life on Wednesday, July 8.

The procession for authorized vehicles will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Burns Funeral Home (895 Fairgrounds Road) to Elko High School (987 College Ave.), where the service will immediately follow. A live stream of the event will be available on the Nevada Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be held outside at the football field. Seating is very limited with social distancing guidelines enforced. All attendees will be screened with temperature checks and the use of face masks is required. Please bring your own face mask or attendance will not be granted.

We encourage the public to show their support by lining the procession route. Please remember to practice social distancing and take appropriate precautions.

Pursuant to Nevada Revised Statute, firearms will not be permitted on school property.

Sergeant Jenkins Memorial

Sgt. Ben Jenkins was killed March 27 in the line of duty.  The public is invited to attend a procession and memorial in his honor.

 NHP

The procession route:

1. Northbound on Fairgrounds Road to 13th Street 2. Right on 13th Street to College Avenue 3. Right on College Avenue to 12th Street. 4. Left on 12th Street to Idaho Street. 5. Left on Idaho Street to East Jennings. 6. Left on East Jennings under I-80 to westbound on ramp at 303. 7. I-80 west bound to exit 298. 8. Left onto West Idaho Street under I-80 to 12th Street 9. Left on 12th Street to College Avenue 10. Right on College Avenue to 13th Street 11. Left on 13th Street to Cedar Street 12. Left into Elko High School Parking lot.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News