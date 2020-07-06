Parade route announced for Jenkins memorial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Sgt. Ben Jenkins was killed March 27 in the line of duty. He was a friend, a father, a grandfather, a veteran, a volunteer firefighter and a selfless servant to Nevadans. The Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Jenkins Family invite our community to join in the celebration of his life on Wednesday, July 8.

The procession for authorized vehicles will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Burns Funeral Home (895 Fairgrounds Road) to Elko High School (987 College Ave.), where the service will immediately follow. A live stream of the event will be available on the Nevada Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be held outside at the football field. Seating is very limited with social distancing guidelines enforced. All attendees will be screened with temperature checks and the use of face masks is required. Please bring your own face mask or attendance will not be granted.

We encourage the public to show their support by lining the procession route. Please remember to practice social distancing and take appropriate precautions.