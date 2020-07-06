Parade route announced for Jenkins memorial

ELKO -- Sgt. Ben Jenkins was killed March 27 in the line of duty. He was a friend, a father, a grandfather, a veteran, a volunteer firefighter and a selfless servant to Nevadans. The Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Jenkins Family invite our community to join in the celebration of his life on Wednesday, July 8.
The procession for authorized vehicles will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Burns Funeral Home (895 Fairgrounds Road) to Elko High School (987 College Ave.), where the service will immediately follow. A live stream of the event will be available on the Nevada Department of Public Safety Facebook page.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be held outside at the football field. Seating is very limited with social distancing guidelines enforced. All attendees will be screened with temperature checks and the use of face masks is required. Please bring your own face mask or attendance will not be granted.
We encourage the public to show their support by lining the procession route. Please remember to practice social distancing and take appropriate precautions.
Pursuant to Nevada Revised Statute, firearms will not be permitted on school property.
Special Olympics 1.jpg
Special Olympics 16.jpg
Special Olympics 15.jpg
Special Olympics 14.jpg
Special Olympics 13.jpg
Special Olympics 12.jpg
Special Olympics 11.jpg
Special Olympics 2
Special Olympics 1
Special Olympics 8.jpg
Special Olympics 7.jpg
Special Olympics 6.jpg
Special Olympics 3
Special Olympics 4.jpg
Special Olympics 2.jpg
Special Olympics 3.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.