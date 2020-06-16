Pardons board to hear request from Elko County convict

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko County man who was sentenced to prison more than a quarter-century ago on a battery charge is scheduled for a hearing before the Nevada Board of Pardons on Wednesday.

James B. Ridings of West Wendover was 31 years old when he was arrested on Sept. 23, 1993, for spousal battery, according to Elko Daily Free Press files.

Ridings is one of 13 inmates on the board’s agenda in June.

The board may take action to commute or modify sentences, grant a condition or unconditional pardon, or deny a request. The board may also restore the right to bear arms to an applicant even if the applicant has not specifically requested such action.

Members of the board are Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and Nevada Supreme Court justices.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and can be viewed at www.nvcourts.gov/supreme. Participants can join the meeting via www.bluejeans.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 3