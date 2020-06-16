Pardons board to hear request from Elko County convict
Pardons board to hear request from Elko County convict

Nevada Supreme Court

ELKO – An Elko County man who was sentenced to prison more than a quarter-century ago on a battery charge is scheduled for a hearing before the Nevada Board of Pardons on Wednesday.

James B. Ridings of West Wendover was 31 years old when he was arrested on Sept. 23, 1993, for spousal battery, according to Elko Daily Free Press files.

Ridings is one of 13 inmates on the board’s agenda in June.

The board may take action to commute or modify sentences, grant a condition or unconditional pardon, or deny a request. The board may also restore the right to bear arms to an applicant even if the applicant has not specifically requested such action.

Members of the board are Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and Nevada Supreme Court justices.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and can be viewed at www.nvcourts.gov/supreme. Participants can join the meeting via www.bluejeans.com.

