Parent portal discusses Infinite Campus

ELKO – Parents are invited to learn about accessing Infinite Campus at the second Parent Education night hosted by the Elko County School District.
Parent Portal – Infinite Campus is 6-7 p.m. March 24 at Greenhaw Technical Arts, Room 130 on the Great Basin College campus. Refreshments will be served.
You have free articles remaining.
Instructor Josh Farmer will discuss how parents can access Infinite Campus to see their child’s grades and attendance records that are posted by teachers.
Childcare will be provided at the Family Engagement Center for attendees.
To learn more about the parent education night or RSVP for childcare, call 775-753-5367, or email Sherry Weston at sweston@ecsdnv.net.