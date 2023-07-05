ELKO – A couple was arrested on felony child neglect charges after authorities found a baby and two toddlers in rooms smeared with feces at a home in Ryndon, according to court records.

The 10-month-old boy’s “rib cage was visible, his extremities were very thin and his face appeared to be sucked in around his cheek bone,” stated an arrest report.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check at the home on the night of June 26 after being shown photos of the baby in his present condition and one taken about two months earlier. He was described as a “healthy, chubby baby” in the earlier picture and malnourished in the latest picture.

The mother was identified as Lillian H. Fueston, 21, and the father as Shantez T. Tipton, 24.

There was a “strong foul smell” and “old food and garbage scattered around the entire house,” including liquor bottles within the reach of children, a deputy reported. Two toddlers were found lying on a mattress on the floor in a bedroom that was so cluttered with clothing, garbage, and leftover food that the floor itself was not visible. Feces were smeared on the walls.

The baby was found in a different bedroom filled with “a very pungent odor of feces,” a significant amount of which was smeared on the walls and bedroom door.

The Nevada Department of Child and Family Services concluded that all three children were “in life threatening living arrangements” and they were placed with a relative.

Fueston was arrested on three felony counts of child abuse or neglect, with bail listed at $300,000. Tipton faces the same charges but was held in jail on a probation violation warrant out of Missouri and a bench warrant out of Elko County.