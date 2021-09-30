Parents bring issues to Elko school board, superintendent

"Chris McAnany was not to blame for a lawsuit or a settlement," he said. "It was a systematic breakdown of what we do in regards to reporting something that we see that's inappropriate."

"We had a bad thing happen in Wells," Zander continued. "We did everything in our power to try to rectify what was going on. Law enforcement was investigating that long before we were even aware that there was an issue going on."

Speaking about the outbreaks, Zander said the district would talk to Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne about bringing in additional staff to assist with contact tracing and gathering testing data at all of the schools. Currently, it is done by nurses, administration support staff and school counselors.

"Covid, the regulations and mandates we have, have taken over our schools," Zander said. "The magnitude of work taking place has taken an enormous amount of time. We want to commend all the employees doing that."

Referring to the frustrations felt by parents, Zander explained that he is operating with the understanding "that the emergency directive coming from the governor has the same weight as state law. That's where we're at."

But he said the district would try to see if the district "has some flexibility. I doubt that very much, but we'll see if we do."