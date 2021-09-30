Parents bring issues to Elko school board, superintendent

ELKO – Parents wanting answers about exclusions and quarantines brought their concerns and complaints to school board trustees Tuesday, about three weeks after the schools started announcing outbreaks and requiring mask mandates.
Thirteen parents and community members spoke to the Elko County School Board of Trustees, which took up about half of the hour-long meeting.
It came after Covid-19 outbreaks at 13 schools across the school district, requiring students to wear face coverings to class for 28 days or two 14-day infectious cycles.
Parent Andrew Baldwin, whose child has severe allergies, was sent to the nurse's office for "coughing once" but was diagnosed with nasal congestion and a sore throat. Baldwin said the sore throat diagnosis was "false" and had to schedule an emergency visit with the family doctor to get his son back into school.
"I understand him getting sent to the office because those are symptoms, but when the parents call and explain this with documentation, and it's still not accepted, I have to completely lose my mind on the principal and the nurse. I called Mr. Zander's office. I called Putnam and had a meltdown on everybody because it's not fair that kids aren't being able to go to school."
Wells parent Brent Kelly said he experienced a similar situation when his child with allergies was sent home from school. He told the trustees that students were "getting threatened and coerced by teachers" for not wearing masks.
"They're uncomfortable wearing a mask, and they shame them publicly," Kelly said.
Mountain View Elementary parent Carla Welber questioned Trustees Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines and Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander about following Gov. Steve Sisolak's Emergency Directives, calling them "unconstitutional mandates."
"If the governor is the only person making decisions, I'm curious to know what exactly you do?" she said. "Because we've got kids on quarantine. We've got working parents that have no way of taking care of their kids at home. None of your rules make sense. There's no logic behind any of this."
Mother of three Devin Baldwin said if the rules "made any common sense, if there were higher mortality rates, if the masks were proven to work made sense to us, we would have no problem following these things."
But for most parents, including herself, "we feel like everything is falling on deaf ears like we don't have a voice. Like we're not being heard, and our kids are the ones who are suffering."
Members of the Parents of Elko County group were also in attendance. Parent Raishelle Hoover stated she had avoided board meetings since the resignation of Candace Wines, Luc Gerber and Robert Leonhardt.
"Kids are being quarantined that have negative results after positive results where they had no symptoms, and we now know that vaccinated people can be asymptomatic, but we don't test them, so why are we testing all athletes who aren't sick?" she asked.
"We have dropped so far from where we were," Hoover said. "Children are being pitted against each other, and we have created nothing other than an unhealthy environment not suitable for learning."
Parents of Elko County founder Misty Atkins addressed a different topic directed at Zander, regarding hiring Chris McAnany as the principal of Battle Born Youth Academy three months after he resigned as secondary education curriculum director.
McAnany was the principal at Wells High School when teacher Tennille Whitaker was investigated by the Elko County Sheriff's office and arrested for sexual contact with students. She was convicted on four counts and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Atkins called for Zander to be “investigated” for his handling of the incident, and promoting McAnany to a central office administrative position.
“For you to be here is a disgrace and absolutely disgusting,” she said.
McAnany was sued along with the school district. The victims were paid $2.5 million in an out-of-court settlement.
Responding to Atkins' claim that McAnany was a mandatory reporter at the time of the incident, Zander explained a policy adopted in 2016 that made all school district employees mandatory reporters to law enforcement instead of other employees. He added that Whitaker's actions were taking place before McAnany became principal.
"Chris McAnany was not to blame for a lawsuit or a settlement," he said. "It was a systematic breakdown of what we do in regards to reporting something that we see that's inappropriate."
"We had a bad thing happen in Wells," Zander continued. "We did everything in our power to try to rectify what was going on. Law enforcement was investigating that long before we were even aware that there was an issue going on."
Speaking about the outbreaks, Zander said the district would talk to Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne about bringing in additional staff to assist with contact tracing and gathering testing data at all of the schools. Currently, it is done by nurses, administration support staff and school counselors.
"Covid, the regulations and mandates we have, have taken over our schools," Zander said. "The magnitude of work taking place has taken an enormous amount of time. We want to commend all the employees doing that."
Referring to the frustrations felt by parents, Zander explained that he is operating with the understanding "that the emergency directive coming from the governor has the same weight as state law. That's where we're at."
But he said the district would try to see if the district "has some flexibility. I doubt that very much, but we'll see if we do."
Zander said exclusion and active case numbers had decreased slightly in some schools, but the decision to lift mask mandates is up to local health officials.
The only schools where students are currently not required to wear masks are Sage Elementary and Jackpot Combined Schools, along with zero active cases at West Wendover schools.
Owyhee Combined Schools requested to switch to a hybrid schedule due to students living in homes with multi-generational families.
"This thing is going to run its course however it's going to run its course," Zander said. "What we're doing is trying to keep our schools open, and the mandates we're operating under require us to do what we're doing."
Dastrup said she has seven children in school and she has watched as exclusions prevented some from participating in classes. She also wished Nevada was moving in a different direction regarding Covid regulations compared with other states.
"The best we can do as parents, and sitting here under mandates that are considered law under an emergency directive, is to teach our kids that we keep stepping forward one foot at a time regardless of what's going on around us," she said. "Things aren't going to be pretty, they're not going to be pleasant -- sometimes they are -- but when they aren't, we just have to keep moving forward."