Parents lag in four-day school survey response

ELKO – With only about 16% of parents answering the Elko County School District’s survey on a potential four-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there will be attempts to “engage more parents and families” in providing feedback.

He told the school board on Oct. 11 that 74% of staff at the schools responded, and nearly 62% of middle school and high school students answered.

Anderson didn’t reveal actual survey responses, however, only the number of responses.

He told the board he met with the teacher leaders pushing the four-day school week, and they discussed “utilizing the parent-teacher conferences to get the word out” to parents. Those conferences are in early November.

ECSD sent the surveys to school employees on Sept. 12 and to students and parents on Sept. 13. The original deadline for responses was Oct. 2, but Anderson said in a statement this week that “we will most likely reopen the online survey for participation. Parents and guardians can expect an announcement once it is open again.”

He also said that “sending information home with students and asking schools to assist in communicating with their families about the survey are other strategies we will be exploring in coming weeks.”

Trustee Matt McCarty said on Oct. 11 that he agreed the survey deadline should be extended, but “we can’t kick the can forever,” and he feels the board needs to set a “clear cutoff date” and make a decision.

The survey asks three questions – whether the respondent is in favor, against or undecided about a four-day school week; why; and which school their children attend or which school employs them, Anderson said the administration is compiling the comments that range from short to several pages.

“We will put it in your hands,” Anderson told trustees, reporting that he doesn’t know what anyone said in the surveys so trustees will get unedited comments.

Trustee Susan Neal questioned whether putting out a proposed schedule for the four-day week would have helped parents decide, but Anderson said scheduling will be “a little bit of work” and there may be more “creative options” than simply adding 40 minutes to the end of each day and dropping Fridays.

Wells, West Wendover and Carlin already have four-day weeks that add the 40 minutes, but Anderson said the “plan should match the needs” for the Elko and Spring Creek schools. “We’ve got to meet the needs of the community.”

Neal said, however, that scheduling “also has to be based on student achievement. To me that’s the key right there,” and Anderson agreed.

In his written statement, he said “we understand some families would like more information about what a particular school’s schedule would look like during a four-day school week, yet the purpose of this survey is to simply learn if parents, guardians, students and staff are in favor of moving to a four-day schedule. Having this important information will allow ECSD to begin assembling committees who would then be able to review data further and prepare options for the Board of Trustees to review.”

The school board heard a presentation from supporters of a four-day school week in late August, including from Tonya Spencer, a teacher at Grammar No. 2, who said it would help attract teachers, ease the shortage of substitute teachers and mean “less chaos” for teachers and students who travel for sports, extracurricular activities or medical appointments.

After that presentation trustees said the four-day proposal needed more study, and they wanted more details and possibly additional presentations before they would decide on the proposal. Trustee concerns that came up included the impact a shorter week would have on bus drivers and cooks paid by the hour and for students who don’t have a safe home environment or food security.

Along with hearing the presentation at the August meeting, trustees heard public comments in support of the four-day week, but there haven’t been any public comments on the subject at subsequent meetings.

The school board initially received a letter supporting the four-day week and heard about a petition drive. That online petition drive is separate from the official ECSD survey that went out to employees, students, parents and guardians.

McCarty also told the school board and Anderson he thought the survey results should indicate whether one or two parents in a household answered the questionnaire.

Anderson said in his statement that “ESCD would like to remind families that responses are not limited to one response per household. Responses are limited to one response per primary contacts listed on a student’s account,” and if families have questions about the survey, they can reach out to the school district or their children’s school.

“If parents and guardians are undecided, the survey lists undecided as an option, as well as a feedback box to explain your response,” he said. “If you are a primary contact, and you received an email about the survey, please take the survey.”

The board president, Teresa Dastrup, said on Oct. 11 that she has been hearing from people who don’t have schoolchildren but want to express their opinion, to which Anderson said people can come to the school board meetings and speak during public comment on the four-day week. They also can email him.

Trustee Jeff Durham said people can also send emails to trustees with their comments and “one of us will be happy to read them” at the board meetings. “I would like to see more public comment on this or any other issue.”