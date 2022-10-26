 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parents warned of candy-like pot products

Nevada State Police posted this photo of cannabis products sold in candy-like packaging.

 NSP

Nevada State Police have seized cannabis gummies packaged to look like candy and snacks, and they are warning parents to be on the lookout for similar products as Halloween approaches.

The THC-laced edibles have names similar to well-known products often consumed by children. The samples were confiscated during a drug interdiction traffic investigation, and none had been distributed to children as Halloween candy.

“Our intention is to promote public awareness of the dangers in this packaging and how it can be easily mistaken as candy commonly handed out during Halloween,” stated NSP public information officer Amanda Powell.

“The packaging does have indicators of it containing a controlled substance, however, children are not likely to read or notice those indicators,” Powell stated.

The agency wants parents to know that such products exist, and to take the precaution of checking all packaging prior to consumption, especially during Halloween week.

