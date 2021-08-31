Parmalee, Carpenter and Hijacked featured at Country Music Fest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"With more than 160 million streams in the US alone and an unexpected uptick in support from the pop genre, Parmalee released a new version of the "feel-good danceable" (The Boot) hit, once again featuring Blanco Brown and adding on pop/hip-hop maverick Byrce Vine," the group's biography states.

"Offering a message of self-acceptance and praise to those true to themselves, the new rendition – co-produced by Andrew Goldstein and David Fanning – aired on pop radio April 12."

Nashville recording artist Cort Carpenter will perform at around 6:30 p.m.

"He's on the verge of making it big," Stone said. "He plays at Luke Bryan's place in Nashville quite a bit."

Carpenter is noted as one of Nashville's most popular independent artists on the rise. According to his biography from his website, he was named "Male Entertainer of the Year" at the 2017 Josie Music Awards, garnering three more nominations in that category between 2018 and 2020.

Not signed to a record label, Carpenter has been featured at music festivals, including Live Nation's Watershed on the 'Next from Nashville' stage. He self-released three singles, "Ex 'Em," "Electricity, and "Dollar Store," and collaborated on "Safe Zone" with country DJ Dee Jay Silver.