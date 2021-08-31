Parmalee, Carpenter and Hijacked featured at Country Music Fest

ELKO – The 100th Elko County Fair is starting a new tradition Thursday with the inaugural Country Music Fest.
Postponed last year along with the rest of the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show, organizer and city councilman Chip Stone says the hope is that the concert will be a regular feature for the "kick-off party every year."
Stone and his band Highjacked will be the first ones on stage at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
"We'll be the first get-your-beer-and-burger band while people are coming in," Stone said.
Headliner Parmalee was nominated as 2016 ACM Vocal Duo/Group of the Year and is one of four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album.
Heralded as "Country Music's Breakout Stars" by MSN entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while performing on NBC's TODAY show, The Queen Latifah Show, and more.
The band is composed of brothers Matt Thomas on lead vocals and guitar and Scott Thomas on drums, their cousin Barry Knox on bass, and their lifelong friend Josh McSwain on guitar, all of whom are North Carolina natives.
Their no. 1 hits include "Carolina" in 2013 and "Just the Way," with Blanco Brown, going platinum in 2019.
"With more than 160 million streams in the US alone and an unexpected uptick in support from the pop genre, Parmalee released a new version of the "feel-good danceable" (The Boot) hit, once again featuring Blanco Brown and adding on pop/hip-hop maverick Byrce Vine," the group's biography states.
"Offering a message of self-acceptance and praise to those true to themselves, the new rendition – co-produced by Andrew Goldstein and David Fanning – aired on pop radio April 12."
Nashville recording artist Cort Carpenter will perform at around 6:30 p.m.
"He's on the verge of making it big," Stone said. "He plays at Luke Bryan's place in Nashville quite a bit."
Carpenter is noted as one of Nashville's most popular independent artists on the rise. According to his biography from his website, he was named "Male Entertainer of the Year" at the 2017 Josie Music Awards, garnering three more nominations in that category between 2018 and 2020.
Not signed to a record label, Carpenter has been featured at music festivals, including Live Nation's Watershed on the 'Next from Nashville' stage. He self-released three singles, "Ex 'Em," "Electricity, and "Dollar Store," and collaborated on "Safe Zone" with country DJ Dee Jay Silver.
In 2020, Carpenter released "One Thing," and this year released "Small Towners," "which has some powerful songwriters behind it," according to his website.
Tickets start at $35 purchased in advance or $40 at the gate for general admission.
For viewing in front of the stage or pit admission, tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the gate.
VIP and Skybox seating is available by emailing elkocountyfair@hotmail.com.