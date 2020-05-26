Partners support county students

ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise, Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada (CIS) and the Americorps volunteers with the Nevada Outdoor School have partnered to provide support for the CIS weekend food bags and family food boxes across Elko County.
Kevin Dinwiddie, president of the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club, said, “Through the Rotary Foundation, our club, was able to obtain a $1,000 grant to help the Elko community deal with impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, local Rotarians generously donated another $2,500 to support the project.
With the newly available $3,500 of COVID-19 funds the Americorps volunteers and several local Rotarians coordinated with local grocery stores to fulfill the requested shopping needs. These grocery stores include La Unica Mexican Market, Roy’s Market, Khoury’s, Albertsons, Smith’s and Raley’s.
Sarah Goicoechea, executive director of Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada, provided a list of items typically utilized in the CIS Hunger Prevention Program. Rotarians and Americorps volunteers purchased foods including breakfast items including granola bars, instant oatmeal and cereal for the student weekend food bags. Also, canned goods and shelf-stable food items were purchased to supplement the family food boxes.
Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada will continue to coordinate the delivery of this service within the communities of Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin and West Wendover.
"Currently, there are 420 families enrolled in the CIS Weekend Food Bag program, and this tremendous donation will help the continued support of CIS families and help address emerging hunger needs by providing Family Food Boxes to our students and families as needed," said Helen Hankins of Rotary.
The Rotary Foundation, known for its humanitarian work worldwide -- including a long and successful effort to eradicate polio -- has focused funds at this time to address needs related to COVID-19. For more information, contact helenhankins@gmail.com.
