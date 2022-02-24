Passenger injured in ATV rollover

ELKO – A passenger in a side-by-side was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle rolled west of Elko.

First responders were called out at 3:13 p.m. to the crash on a two-track road just west of town.

Elko County Ambulance, Elko County Fire Protection District, Elko County Sheriff and Reach Air Medical responded, and the injured passenger was transported by helicopter then transferred via fixed-wing aircraft for medical attention.

The driver had minor injuries and was not transported, according to ECFPD.

