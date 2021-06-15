 Skip to main content
Patriotic event on Father’s Day
Patriotic event on Father's Day

Joey Gilbert

ELKO – A Patriotic Social Gathering tied to the Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association that Elko County Commissioners recently voted to join will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, at Elko City Park, and organizers hope to see a big crowd.

“We are hoping for 1,000 and will have food and drink vendors,” Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said on June 15, urging people attending to bring lawn chairs.

The event will feature several speakers, including Joey Gilbert, who has announced plans to run for Nevada governor next year, and former Graham County, Ariz. Sheriff Richard Mack is slated to present Elko County with a plaque for joining the association.

Mack is founder of the association that has been around for 10 years but only in the past couple of months has added counties to the membership.

Lander County was the first to join, and Elko County Commissioners voted at their June 2 meeting to join the association and to set up a fund to pay for the planned event on June 20, so no taxpayer money is used for the event.

In a resolution, commissioners resolved that all federal officials obey the Constitution and states that the county will not tolerate any abuse to the rights of citizens.

Steninger, who brought the proposed resolution to the county board, also sent letters to county commissioners throughout the state encouraging their counties to join the constitutional association. Lifetime membership in the association is $2,500.

He sent the letter after he attended a patriotic rally in Battle Mountain on May 15 that drew a large crowd.

Steninger said in an email that he has received an “overwhelming response” of congratulation emails and words of encouragement from several other states, “even one from Virginia,” since Elko County’s vote to join the association.

Mack founded the CSPOA in 2011, and there currently is a nationwide Resurrection Tour with 84 stops and visiting 50 states, according to a brochure. Various news articles have described the association has far right.

