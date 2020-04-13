Paul Bottari receives national leadership award

While getting the real estate business working, he also found time to run an outfitter and guide service; to get a feed, seed and fertilizer business going; and, along with Templeton Livestock, got Superior Livestock Video sales started in Nevada.

Bottari has always been willing to work for the industries he’s been involved in, serving as the secretary-treasurer for Nevada Outfitter & Guide Association for over 16 years; as a past president of the local chamber of commerce; as a past president of the Elko County Association of Realtors, being named its Realtor of the Year in 2008; and has been its Public Policy Committee chairman for over 20 years.

He was selected as a Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award recipient by the statewide Nevada Realtors and has served on the National Association of Realtors Land Use, Property Rights and Environment Committee for over 10 years in total representing regional, state and RLI.

Bottari now serves as the chairman of the Realtors Land Institute’s Government Affairs Committee and represents RLI on the NAR Land Use Committee. He is also the president of the Society for Preservation of Western Heritage, a local 501(c)3 organization, and is a member of the newly formed Land Broker C0-OP and the Land.com network.

“The RLI Leadership Awards recognize the land professionals most dedicated to serving our organization and serving our industry. They are truly the best of the best in the business as proven by their service and contributions, and we could not be more proud to have them as a part of RLI,” said Kobernus.

