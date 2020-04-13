Paul Bottari receives national leadership award

WELLS – Paul Bottari of Bottari & Associates Realty Inc. has received the Realtors Land Institute 2019 Land Realtor of America Award as part of its RLI Leadership Awards Program.
The Land Realtor of America Award nationally recognizes one RLI member each year for their effort and work expended in the interest of their fellow members, their profession, and their community.
Bottari was presented the award by 2020 National President Kyle Hansen and RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus during RLI’s Virtual National Land Conference on March 30. Land professionals from around the country tuned in online to attend the Virtual conference, where four RLI members received awards. All recipients are nominated and selected by their peers.
“I’m certainly surprised and greatly humbled to have been selected to receive this award. Also, I would like to thank my wife Lori who deals with rentals and house sales while I get to do land, farms and ranches, which is a joy to me,” said Bottari upon receiving the award.
Bottari is a lifelong agriculturist, being part of a ranching family who now have over 106 years of continuous ownership. After graduating with a degree in ag education from the University of Nevada, Reno, he taught vo-ag for two years and worked as the CEO of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association for over five years before getting into real estate in 1984.
While getting the real estate business working, he also found time to run an outfitter and guide service; to get a feed, seed and fertilizer business going; and, along with Templeton Livestock, got Superior Livestock Video sales started in Nevada.
Bottari has always been willing to work for the industries he’s been involved in, serving as the secretary-treasurer for Nevada Outfitter & Guide Association for over 16 years; as a past president of the local chamber of commerce; as a past president of the Elko County Association of Realtors, being named its Realtor of the Year in 2008; and has been its Public Policy Committee chairman for over 20 years.
He was selected as a Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award recipient by the statewide Nevada Realtors and has served on the National Association of Realtors Land Use, Property Rights and Environment Committee for over 10 years in total representing regional, state and RLI.
Bottari now serves as the chairman of the Realtors Land Institute’s Government Affairs Committee and represents RLI on the NAR Land Use Committee. He is also the president of the Society for Preservation of Western Heritage, a local 501(c)3 organization, and is a member of the newly formed Land Broker C0-OP and the Land.com network.
“The RLI Leadership Awards recognize the land professionals most dedicated to serving our organization and serving our industry. They are truly the best of the best in the business as proven by their service and contributions, and we could not be more proud to have them as a part of RLI,” said Kobernus.
