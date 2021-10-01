Pavilion rises from the ashes at Camp Lamoille

LAMOILLE – Three years after the Range 2 Fire destroyed most of Camp Lamoille, a new structure is rising from the ashes at the site of the former Warner Whipple Lodge.
A covered pavilion is currently under construction adjacent to the stone chimney, one of the few remnants left after the wildfire burned more than 9,000 acres on Sept. 30, 2018.
It’s a milestone of slow but steady progress in rebuilding the Lion’s Club Camp, said chairman and camp manager Chuck Stout.
“Although Phase Two isn’t complete, it has started,” he said.
Damaged electrical and water lines were replaced, the bathrooms were completely overhauled, and six RV hookups were installed for campers.
But the pavilion marks the most visible sign that the Camp is inching toward its goal of fully reopening to host campers and events.
The Lions Club hosted longtime renters who were “adamant” about returning this year, Stout explained. They wanted to come back, regardless of the limited services and facilities we have as soon as they found out we were ‘open’ for business.”
“We had four or five of them mostly on weekends,” he said. “We were able to accommodate them, and they were thrilled to be back here. They were all locals who have come up here for years and years.”
The Club will take reservations from anyone aware of the Camp’s limited services, Stout added.
Slow and steady progress
In the days following the fire, the Lions Club vowed to restore the Camp, rebuilding it in three phases. But it has taken longer than anticipated due to coordinating permissions from agencies that oversee the Camp’s property and structures.
“It took a long time to get approval from all the entities, including the U.S. Forest Service and the State Historic Preservation Office, to get authorization to construct anything,” Stout explained. “They both had to sign off on what we were constructing and our overall plan.”
While the Forest Service has authority over the main plan due to their land ownership, the Preservation Office has authority over the “look and feel” of structures being rebuilt or added to the site.
“They don’t want the buildings to lose that rustic feel,” Stout said.
One of the structures left standing was the shower house, although vandals later damaged the windows. The Club eventually decided to renovate it completely, tearing out the old fixtures and replacing them with new sinks, stalls and showers, and adding two water heaters thanks to donations from local contractors.
Stout thanked Shaw Plumbing for a 50% labor discount and Stout’s brother-in-law Jim Monson of Elko Ceramic Tile, who donated the tile and labor “just before he passed.”
“All the plumbing inside is brand new. This whole building inside is brand new,” Stout said. “All of this stuff was donated.”
There are plans for eight more RV spaces to be added with water and power supplied, but Stout said materials shortages have delayed delivery and installation.
“Those electrical pedestals took nine months,” he said. “We ordered everything we needed at one time, but it came in two shipments. The local suppliers’ hands are tied.”
Steel manufacturing issues contributed to another delay in roofing for the pavilion, Stout noted. Costs are much higher than the Club’s initial estimates.
“The price of the pavilion has just about doubled,” he said. “We’re right at $250,000 on that, all in. We were $170,000 in our original estimates and quotes.”
The Club has made frugal decisions to keep the overall project going, but they avoid overspending and draining funds with rising costs.
“Obviously, back when we started, our estimate was $1 million,” he said. “We’re probably nowhere close to that now with the cost of materials. We may be double. I don’t know.”
It’s a far cry from where the Club thought they would be in three years with rebuilding efforts. Stout said they thought they would be planning the construction of the lodge by this time.
With not enough funds to start the lodge, but looking ahead to reopen to full service next summer, the Club is considering purchasing a food truck or a self-contained trailer as a temporary cooking, food prep, and refrigeration facility. In a couple of years they could build a cookhouse, Stout said.
“I think that would be down the road,” he explained. “Our immediate need is a place for people to prepare meals. It’s a big part of the Camp to come out and prepare meals for a large group of people without having it catered.”
“We may be looking at another five years to build a lodge,” Stout said. “I don’t know. It depends on how the donations come in.”
Stout said the Lions Club is researching grants through Lions International and have applied for a FEMA grant to retrofit the existing structures with fire-resistant materials.
The FEMA grant “hasn’t come to fruition. We haven’t been denied. We just don’t know where we are in the process,” Stout explained.
Healing the scars
Gray branches of dead mahogany trees remain among splashes of quaking aspen fall colors in the slopes above Camp Lamoille. They serve as a visible reminder of the Range 2 Fire.
“For those of us that know, the scar of the fire will be there for a long, long time.”
The U.S. Forest Service and other groups have re-seeded mountain mahogany, juniper trees and sagebrush in Lamoille Canyon, and there are some patches of fall color as the leaves begin to turn.
Despite slow growth, aspen seedlings looked to overtake the camp a year ago.
Stout said he was told by the Forest Service, “it’s the nature of the Quakies. They have a large root mass, and whenever there’s damage, they put up new growth. They do that for the first couple of seasons to re-establish themselves, and then they back off.”
Cutting them back promotes the growth of existing trees.
“We’ve conquered them somewhat,” Stout said. “They have a mind of their own, but we’re starting to get ahead of them.”
The journey of Camp Lamoille
As Stout looked back over the past three years, he said it had been a “journey” to restore the Camp during the pandemic, handling paperwork and now supply and material delays.
He thanked the community for their "outreach in both materials, labor and cash. It's been tremendous. I can't tell you how much we've had from local vendors. It's been amazing."
Although it’s hard work to restore Camp Lamoille, the progress provides optimism to visitors. Carson City Host Lions Club past President Kathy McClintock said she has visited the Camp since 1976.
She recently met Stout at a district convention, and “I got so excited hearing about this, my cousin and I decided to drive up and see it.”
After touring the site, she said she became more excited about the restoration of Camp Lamoille and how it will look once it is complete.
“This is a very special place. I’m just delighted to see what they’re able to do and what they’re going to be doing to it,” McClintock said.
Standing near the new pavilion with the fall colors in bloom, she summed up the location and the spirit of Camp Lamoille felt by those who know it best.
“It’s gorgeous! It’s a gorgeous place.”
Below is a photo gallery from the cleanup of Camp Lamoille on June 5, 2019