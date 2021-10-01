Pavilion rises from the ashes at Camp Lamoille

LAMOILLE – Three years after the Range 2 Fire destroyed most of Camp Lamoille, a new structure is rising from the ashes at the site of the former Warner Whipple Lodge.

A covered pavilion is currently under construction adjacent to the stone chimney, one of the few remnants left after the wildfire burned more than 9,000 acres on Sept. 30, 2018.

It’s a milestone of slow but steady progress in rebuilding the Lion’s Club Camp, said chairman and camp manager Chuck Stout.

“Although Phase Two isn’t complete, it has started,” he said.

Damaged electrical and water lines were replaced, the bathrooms were completely overhauled, and six RV hookups were installed for campers.

But the pavilion marks the most visible sign that the Camp is inching toward its goal of fully reopening to host campers and events.

The Lions Club hosted longtime renters who were “adamant” about returning this year, Stout explained. They wanted to come back, regardless of the limited services and facilities we have as soon as they found out we were ‘open’ for business.”