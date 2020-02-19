Pay-as-you-go inches toward November ballot

Without pay-as-you-go, projects, such as the EHS performing arts building might be delayed, Kelly said.

“It’s really important that this continues as is,” he said. “If this doesn’t pass, we either cancel that or push it out way back until we figure out how we’re going to fund that.”

When asked by at-large member Harry Botsford about using less expensive modules, or trailers, Kelly and Pehrson both said it is an option the district wants to try to avoid.

“It’s cheaper to put in the trailers, but you don’t get the longevity of it,” Kelly said. “Trailers last about 10 to 20 years. Elko High School’s main building was constructed in 1917.”

Pehrson said in his 29-year experience as an educator in Elko County, “nothing replaces brick-and-mortar in my mind. The size isn’t the same and it takes away from the community for the kids. It makes kids feel pretty good about their place if they’re in a nice school that’s well-maintained.”

About a year ago, Elko County Commissioners discussed the possibility of using 10 cents out of the pay-as-you-go tax to fund courthouse capital improvement projects in light of the mandated third district judge for the Fourth Judicial District.