Pay-as-you-go, new board member set for school board on Tuesday

Gerber was appointed on Oct. 13 to fill the vacancy left by deceased trustee Kieth Fish, who died in August.

In his letter of intent, Gerber said he sought an appointment to remain on the board for two years “in this worthy position.”

“I believe these past few months have been beneficial to me in getting up to speed and appreciate the importance of this seat and the board in general in regard to the future of our schools and local community as a whole,” Gerber wrote. “I hope I have shown that my connections and involvement in the community are an asset that I am willing to bring to help in any way I can.”

Fish was running unopposed for reelection to a second four-year term. Gerber’s appointment concluded the rest of Fish’s first term.

In 2022, District 3 will be up for election for a four-year term.

The Elko County School Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office conference room. It will be live-streamed online via the district's website on YouTube.

