Pay-as-you-go, new board member set for school board on Tuesday

ELKO – Pay-as-you-go could return to Elko County ballots in an upcoming election.
Elko County School District Board of Trustees will discuss writing a ballot question proposal to provide ongoing capital funding at their regular meeting Tuesday evening.
With voters rejecting the current 75-cent pay as you go tax, it is scheduled to expire in 2022. The district has approximately $20 million available to complete the construction project at Elko High School and two more projects at Spring Creek High School and Northside Elementary.
The school district can use general fund resources or receive voter approval to renew pay-as-you-go, or issue a bond.
A 10-year renewal of pay-as-you-go was defeated in November by Elko County voters, 58% to 41%.
The tax was implemented in 1986 as a 25-cent levy to cover capital improvements district-wide for new buildings, mechanical and ADA upgrades and maintenance.
Since 1989 it increased twice, to 50 cents before jumping to 75 cents three years later.
Voters approved the tax twice. The last time was in 2010 by 57.3%.
Also on the agenda, trustees will discuss and possibly approve the appointment of restaurateur Luc Gerber to the District 3 seat for two years on the school board.
Gerber was appointed on Oct. 13 to fill the vacancy left by deceased trustee Kieth Fish, who died in August.
In his letter of intent, Gerber said he sought an appointment to remain on the board for two years “in this worthy position.”
“I believe these past few months have been beneficial to me in getting up to speed and appreciate the importance of this seat and the board in general in regard to the future of our schools and local community as a whole,” Gerber wrote. “I hope I have shown that my connections and involvement in the community are an asset that I am willing to bring to help in any way I can.”
Fish was running unopposed for reelection to a second four-year term. Gerber’s appointment concluded the rest of Fish’s first term.
In 2022, District 3 will be up for election for a four-year term.
The Elko County School Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office conference room. It will be live-streamed online via the district's website on YouTube.
