PBS films ‘Outdoor Nevada’ in Elko

Lester helped arrange a meeting with Catherine Wines who is chair of the City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board and a member of the Elko Art Foundation, a new non-profit with a mission to expand the mural project and create a yearly art festival.

“It was so much fun to show those guys our murals and talk about all the art in Elko,” said Wines. “Elko’s art scene has exploded recently. Ten years ago the only thing anybody would have traveled to Elko to film would have been a film about Cowboy Poetry. I love the Cowboy Poetry Gathering, but I’m grateful and proud we are so much more than that now.”

Wines said the return on the mural investment has been outstanding. The Elko Mural Expo was held in September 2019. It cost about $90,000.

“Now people travel from all over just to see them and talk about them on T.V. shows. We are adding more murals this September.”

DeFranco and his team also visited the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum, J.M. Capriola Co. and a couple of local artists who are inspired by the region.

“Look at all the new things Elko has to offer in the last few years,” Lester said. “It has kind of blossomed. It (the film) will give us some great exposure.”