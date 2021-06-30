PBS films ‘Outdoor Nevada’ in Elko

ELKO – In the last few months, life has really changed in Elko. People are moving about and getting out, as opposed to the days of COVID lockdown. Cultural and entertainment opportunities are beginning to return. Recently, a team of filmmakers visited the area for a Las Vegas PBS television show.
“Filming in Elko was an amazing experience,” said Chris DeFranco, producer and director of Quiet Film out of Las Vegas. “We knew the area was rich in history and culture, but when we met with locals it took everything to a whole new level. The amount of pride in the traditions and the area is incredible. We were overwhelmed with everything Elko had to offer and the hospitality. We are looking forward to our next trip to Elko.”
“I helped him line out his itinerary,” said Tom Lester, tourism and convention manager.
According to DeFranco, Season 5 of “Outdoor Nevada,” in which the Elko episode will appear, will begin in September. A specific date is not pinned down yet. The show has been running for six years and DeFranco has been filming with PBS for about a year.
The show features host John Burke who has been filmed exploring numerous outdoor opportunities in Nevada. These include episodes about the Laughlin Heritage Trails, Hoover Dam, the Boulder City Art Walk, and the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum. The series has been playing for six years. Now, Elko will take the spotlight.
Lester helped arrange a meeting with Catherine Wines who is chair of the City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board and a member of the Elko Art Foundation, a new non-profit with a mission to expand the mural project and create a yearly art festival.
“It was so much fun to show those guys our murals and talk about all the art in Elko,” said Wines. “Elko’s art scene has exploded recently. Ten years ago the only thing anybody would have traveled to Elko to film would have been a film about Cowboy Poetry. I love the Cowboy Poetry Gathering, but I’m grateful and proud we are so much more than that now.”
Wines said the return on the mural investment has been outstanding. The Elko Mural Expo was held in September 2019. It cost about $90,000.
“Now people travel from all over just to see them and talk about them on T.V. shows. We are adding more murals this September.”
DeFranco and his team also visited the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum, J.M. Capriola Co. and a couple of local artists who are inspired by the region.
“Look at all the new things Elko has to offer in the last few years,” Lester said. “It has kind of blossomed. It (the film) will give us some great exposure.”
“We hope to get them back here again to target some different avenues, maybe some Basque culture and things like that.”
Lester said Elko is still the small town it always has been, but there are some many new elements that are sparking new life in the community.
“We have the whole package in Elko,” Lester said.
“I’ve been in the film and video business for over 20 years,” DeFranco states on his website, quietfilm.com. “I started on the news side, moved to advertising then into production and post production. One thing has always remained constant, the story. Stories shape our day to day. It’s how we communicate as a society, around the globe, across the country and among our communities.”
