PE teacher honored with legacy award

Retired PE Teacher and longtime educator Mike Brown was honored on Feb. 4 by Leland Brandon, Youth Market Director for the American Heart Association, for his unrelenting work with the American Heart Association.

Brandon presented Mike Brown with the Brown Legacy Award, an award named after Mike himself, for his “commitment and continuous work for the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”

Mike Brown’s involvement in the Jump Rope for Heart campaign through the American Heart Association matches his 33 years in the district and earned $128,339 for the Association.

“Retirement is tough. I miss the kids and the camaraderie with the teachers and kids,” Brown noted. “The kids are the most important thing. I’ve really been blessed to be in such a good teaching environment. The people in the community of Elko are the ones that really made this work. It went to a good cause and thank you for all your support, Mr. Brown said. I’m going to treasure this.”

The Mike Brown Legacy Award is in effect for eternity, Brandon explained.

On behalf of both Northside Elementary and Grammar No. 2, congratulations to Mike Brown for his contributions to the American Heart Association and the physical education of our students.

