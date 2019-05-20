ELKO – A man walking in the fast lane of Interstate 80 after dark was struck and killed Sunday by a Ford truck.
Nevada Highway Patrol received a call at about 10 p.m. that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing was walking in the westbound travel lane about 16 miles east of Wells. Approximately 5 minutes later NHP received notification of a crash involving airbag deployment in the same location.
Troopers responded to the scene and confirmed the crash involved a 2017 Ford truck and a pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation indicates an adult male wearing dark clothing was walking west in the fast travel lane. The pedestrian was struck by the truck, which was also westbound.
The airbags deployed but the driver and occupants of the Ford were not injured. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian’s name has not been released due to pending next of kin notifications.
NHP is still investigating, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Scott Burt at 775-753-1111 or Sgt. Jeff Howell at 775-752-3235.
