Pedestrian killed on I-80 near Wells

ELKO – A West Wendover man standing in a travel lane on Interstate 80 near Wells was killed when he was struck by a passing car in the dark, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called to the scene about two miles west of Wells shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 2.
“Preliminary investigation determined that a gray 2019 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in the right-hand travel lane” when the man was struck, stated NHP.
Prajedix Flores, 24, was flown from the scene and succumbed to his injuries a short time later. The passenger of the Prius was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is being handled by the public safety department’s Multi-Disciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction .