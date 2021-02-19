Pedestrian safety is a two-way street

ELKO -- The Nevada Highway Patrol and other Nevada law enforcement agencies participating in the Joining Forces program are urging pedestrians and drivers alike to be aware of each other and share the road responsibly.

From Feb. 22 through March 8, the Joining Forces law enforcement team will be issuing citations to pedestrians and motorists who are violating traffic safety laws.

At some point in the day, everyone is a pedestrian. Between 2013 and 2017, 393 pedestrians lost their lives and 789 were seriously injured in pedestrian crashes on Nevada’s roadways. In an effort to reverse the trend of pedestrian injuries and deaths, troopers will be looking for traffic offenses made by both drivers and pedestrians.

The Nevada Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through promoting safe pedestrian and motorist behavior. Whether you are in a vehicle or on foot, stay alert and safely share the road.

