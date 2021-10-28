Pedestrian struck at Mountain City Highway crossing

ELKO – A report on a pedestrian injury that occurred on Mountain City Highway earlier this month has been forwarded to the Elko City Attorney for a decision on whether charges will be filed.

According to the Elko Police Department, at about 7 p.m. Oct. 10 a 16-year-old female pedestrian walked into the crosswalk at Cimarron Way and was struck by a Saturn sedan traveling south on the highway.

“The driver of the Saturn and a witness stated the pedestrian did not give the driver time to slow before walking into the roadway,” said police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.

The pedestrian was propelled approximately 29 feet by the impact.

Her parents were notified and she was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital via ambulance.

In January 2015, a 51-year-old man was struck and seriously injured in the crossing.

Last year, Nevada Gold Mines requested the Nevada Department of Transportation install flashing pedestrian crossing lights at the intersection, where its headquarters and a Hampton Inn are located.

