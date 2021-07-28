Pennington Foundation to donate $4 million to Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club

ELKO – The William N. Pennington Foundation has pledged more than $4 million to build the new Boys & Girls Club in Spring Creek.
The contribution will be combined with $1.4 million that has already been collected from the community through monetary and in-kind donations to construct the $6 million dollar facility and an additional $3 million to construct two new childcare centers at the Elko and Spring Creek locations.
“The William N. Pennington Foundation has once again significantly impacted Elko County by funding the construction of the new Boys & Girls Club in Spring Creek,” said Club CEO Rusty Bahr of the $4,455,512 commitment. “Until now, Spring Creek is the largest community in the state of Nevada to not have a Club.”
The new Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club will offer comprehensive facilities for before and after school programs and summer camp; to include a game room, computer lab, playground, life skills center, kitchen, gymnasium, and teen center.
The new Spring Creek club will also include a state-of-the-art fitness center, food service facilities, and an outdoor adventure area with mini-golf and batting cages that will be open to the entire community.
According to a press release from the Boys & Girls Club of Elko, the late William N. Pennington was successful in many ventures in his life. He was a gaming industry pioneer, successful entrepreneur, and one of Nevada’s leading philanthropists.
This project is not the first local project that his Foundation has funded. The Foundation was also instrumental in other local projects at Great Basin College, the City of Elko, and the construction of the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center.
“The positive impact that the Foundation has made in our community will last for generations to come,” the Club said.
The William N. Pennington Foundation has generously donated $7,142,599 to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Elko County over the past six years, Bahr added. “Without this new donation, our dream of building a new Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club would not be possible.”