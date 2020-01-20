Penny Drive supports Haitian schoolchildren
0 comments
top story

Penny Drive supports Haitian schoolchildren

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Haiti Penny Drive Winners 2019

Owyhee Combined Schools' 2019 Haiti Penny Drive winners have been announced. Lori Donnelson's second grade class won the contest and were awarded the opportunity to make slime in the high school lab. 

 COURTESY OF RAQUEL BLACK

Owyhee Combined School Science teacher DeeDee Dann and her science classes organized their annual Penny Drive to raise funds for the elementary school in Desab, Haiti.

The overall winner of the fundraiser was Lori Donnelson’s second grade class, which contributed $82.51. Rosalie Woods' fourth grade class came in second, raising $54.44.

Lori Rhoden’s third grade students raised $44.60, and Robin Egan’s fourth grade students raised $38.73.

Ryan Mueller’s fifth grade class raised 36.78, and Marcella Embry’s sixth graders raised $30.70. Even the two first grade classes contributed almost $10 to the Haiti fundraiser.

The elementary school, once again, did an awesome job of raising money for a school in a country that is severely struggling right now. As an appreciation for their generous donations, all elementary school classes who raised $30 or more get to spend some time with high school students, making slime in the high school science lab.

An additional $128.10 was donated to the fundraiser by high school students and the Science Club. The Science Club donated the proceeds of a super nacho sale.

“A big thank you to our elementary students and their teachers, and a big thank you also to the high school students who helped with the slime making activity, making it fun for our elementary school students,” Dann said.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Riverton honors Hometown Hero
Local

Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recogni…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News