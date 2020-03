ELKO -- The Elko Animal Shelter is closed to the public during the coronavirus crisis, but will take appointments Monday through Friday for adoptions and redemptions only. Appointment hours are very limited each day so call the shelter for details, 777-7333.

Please look at the City of Elko website under Animal Shelter for pictures and descriptions of the animals that are currently in the shelter.

Thank you for your patience during this very difficult time.

