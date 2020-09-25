 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week
Submitted

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s, younger Shepherd mix, #45595148.

She is approximately 2 years old, female, mostly black with some black & white freckles on her chest and neck. She gets along well with male & female dogs and even cats. She is very friendly toward people and walks well on a leash.

Since she has all the energy of a young dog, she prefers to be outside where she can run and play in one of our well-fenced exercise yards. When she has a loving, responsible owner that certainly could change as she looks forward to spending time with her person.

Call 775-777-7333 to make an appointment to meet the latest Pet of The Week.

All adoptable animals are listed on elkocity.com under Animal Shelter. Call the Animal Shelter with the ID Number of the animal you are interested in meeting and the shelter will make an appointment for you to meet.

