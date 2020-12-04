ELKO -- Meet the Animal Shelter's Pet of The Week: a female Tortoiseshell, No. 46197626, with gold eyes and distinctive markings. She is friendly, but a bit reserved in this sudden new location. She wants to be your new best friend and be with you furrrrever. Her former owners found her but couldn't keep her -- not her fault.
Please look on elkocity.com for an animal you would like to meet and then call the Shelter, 777-7333, to make an appointment to meet your new best friend.
