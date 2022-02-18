 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week

Pet of the week

Please meet our Pet of The Week, no. 49574306. She is an extra sweet, mature, spayed Calico.

Staff thinks she would rather sit in your lap than play with toys. She loves people. She is ready to go home with you so please come down to the Animal Shelter to meet her and, if she is the right cat for you, take her home.

Please call the Shelter, 775-777-7333, to make sure of the hours and look on www.elkocity.com under Animal Shelter to see the other animals that we have here for adoption.

Thank you and by the way, we are closed to the public on Monday, Feb. 21, President's Day.

