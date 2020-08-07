Pet of the week

ELKO -- Meet a very handsome pit bull terrier mix, No. 4522093. He loves people, has great enthusiasm when greeting people, but still has manners and will listen when told "no."
He will be neutered 8/11 and available to be adopted that afternoon. The Elko Animal Shelter highly suggests you call to make an appointment to meet him, see what wonderful potential he has, and then add him to your family when he is available for adoption.
Reminder -- after reviewing the Elko Animal Shelter's animals available for adoption on elkocity.com, call 775-777-7333 with the ID number to make the appointment to meet/adopt your chosen animal.
