You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 comments

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the week

Pet No. 4522093, a pit bull terrier mix.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Meet a very handsome pit bull terrier mix, No. 4522093. He loves people, has great enthusiasm when greeting people, but still has manners and will listen when told "no."

He will be neutered 8/11 and available to be adopted that afternoon. The Elko Animal Shelter highly suggests you call to make an appointment to meet him, see what wonderful potential he has, and then add him to your family when he is available for adoption.

Reminder -- after reviewing the Elko Animal Shelter's animals available for adoption on elkocity.com, call 775-777-7333 with the ID number to make the appointment to meet/adopt your chosen animal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winnemucca woman killed in crash
Local

Winnemucca woman killed in crash

WINNEMUCCA – A Winnemucca driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a pickup driven by a juvenile crossed into her lane on U.S. 95, accor…

Elko County virus cases top 500
Local

Elko County virus cases top 500

ELKO – Elko County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 500 on Tuesday, with 26 new cases over the weekend and 12 on Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News