Pet of the week

ELKO -- Meet a very handsome pit bull terrier mix, No. 4522093. He loves people, has great enthusiasm when greeting people, but still has manners and will listen when told "no."

He will be neutered 8/11 and available to be adopted that afternoon. The Elko Animal Shelter highly suggests you call to make an appointment to meet him, see what wonderful potential he has, and then add him to your family when he is available for adoption.