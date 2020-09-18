 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week
SUBMITTED

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s adorable, young male Doberman Pinscher mix, No. 45542288.

He is approximately 4 months old, very loving, well on his way to being trained to walk on a leash and is very, very people friendly.

Now he just needs a loving, responsible home to call his own.

Call 775-777-7333 to make an appointment to meet the latest Pet of The Week.

All adoptable animals are listed on elkocity.com under Animal Shelter. Call the Animal Shelter with the ID Number of the animal you are interested in meeting and the shelter will make an appointment for you to meet.

