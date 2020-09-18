× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s adorable, young male Doberman Pinscher mix, No. 45542288.

He is approximately 4 months old, very loving, well on his way to being trained to walk on a leash and is very, very people friendly.

Now he just needs a loving, responsible home to call his own.

Call 775-777-7333 to make an appointment to meet the latest Pet of The Week.

All adoptable animals are listed on elkocity.com under Animal Shelter. Call the Animal Shelter with the ID Number of the animal you are interested in meeting and the shelter will make an appointment for you to meet.

