Meet our wonderful Pet of The Week, #47909980, a 3-month-old, female kitten, soon to be spayed. She is super friendly and playful; just like socialized kittens should be. She would make a wonderful addition to your family if you are looking for a cat.

Please look on elkocity.com under Animal Shelter for a list/description and picture of the pets that are available for adoption. Then, please call the Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, to ask questions about any pet you would like to adopt.

Our potential pets would love to meet you.

