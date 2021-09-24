Please meet our handsome Pet of The Week, no. 48642231, our staff call him Bob because of his short tail. He is approx. 11 months old, happy and friendly with people and gets along with other dogs.

He has beautiful blue eyes and walks on a leash. He has many positive attributes, but what he doesn't have is a new family. Please, please come in and meet him so that he can proudly become part of your family.

If Bob isn't what you are looking for, please go to www.elkocity.com, look under Departments, then Animal Shelter to see pictures and descriptions of the animals we currently have at the Shelter. Please call us, 775-777-7333 if you have any questions.

Woofs and Meows from our animals.

