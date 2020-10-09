 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 comments

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week

This 10-week-old domestic short-haired cat is waiting for a new home.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- The Elko Animal Shelter would like you to meet its Pet of the Week, No. 45657967, a 10-week-old, spayed, diluted tortoiseshell DSH mix.

She and her 2 calico sisters are a bit on the shy side, but if you take your time they will warm up to you. They are making great progress in learning to trust. Now they just need a warm, loving family to adopt them.

To see her, her Calico sisters and the rest of the animals waiting to be adopted, please look on elkocity.com, Animal Shelter and then scroll down to see what is available. Then call the Animal Shelter, 777-7333, with the animal ID number to ask questions and/or schedule an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Crash's unsung 'first responders'
Local

Crash's unsung 'first responders'

  • 4 min to read

“We got on each side of him, lifted him up and started walking him away from the truck. The truck was already on fire, and it was spreading quickly."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News