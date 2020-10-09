ELKO -- The Elko Animal Shelter would like you to meet its Pet of the Week, No. 45657967, a 10-week-old, spayed, diluted tortoiseshell DSH mix.

She and her 2 calico sisters are a bit on the shy side, but if you take your time they will warm up to you. They are making great progress in learning to trust. Now they just need a warm, loving family to adopt them.

To see her, her Calico sisters and the rest of the animals waiting to be adopted, please look on elkocity.com, Animal Shelter and then scroll down to see what is available. Then call the Animal Shelter, 777-7333, with the animal ID number to ask questions and/or schedule an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

