Pet of the Week

ELKO — Visit the Elko Animal Shelter and meet No. 44136868, a 2-year-old male pit bull terrier mix. He is extremely sweet but could use some work on perfecting his manners, mostly because he is still young and enthusiastic. He definitely wants to please and to be your new best friend.

Call the Elko Animal Shelter, 777-7333, to schedule an appointment to meet him, Monday-Friday.

Again, during these difficult times, the Elko Animal Shelter is closed to the public and available by appointment only Monday-Friday for adoptions, redemptions and surrenders. Look at the City of Elko Website, Animal Shelter, for the animals that are currently available.

Thank you for your continued support. Please stay safe and well.

