Please meet our handsome Pet Of The Week, a 1 1/2 years old, male, white German Shepherd/Alaskan Husky mix.

This young man will take a great deal of patience in training and getting to know him. He hasn't indicated aggression; just lack of socialization. He certainly will need a securely fenced yard and lots of quality time spent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Please call the Elko Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, ext. 3, in order to make an appointment to meet him and determine if he is the right dog for you.

To view the other animals available for adoption, please use the City website of www.elkocity.com, then under Departments, go to Animal Shelter to view our animals. Please make an appointment, by calling 775-777-7333, ex. 3 to meet animals, adopt, redeem, surrender or license your dog if you live in the Elko City limits.

Take care of yourselves and remember to spay/neuter the pets you currently have.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0