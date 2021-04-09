 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 comments
top story

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week

Daisy, No. 47504513

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Please meet Daisy, No. 47504513, our wonderful Pet of The Week. She is a spayed, 2-year-old Retriever/Catahoula Leopard Dog mix.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is a very friendly, wants your attention, but needs slow introductions. As she walks well on a leash, she would be perfect for your long walks too. If you would like to meet her, please call the Elko Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, for an appointment.

Please look on the official City website www.elkocity.com/Departments and then under Animal Shelter to view all animals currently available for adoption at the Elko Animal Shelter. Then call the Animal Shelter to make an appointment and/or to ask questions.

Animal adoptions, redemptions, surrenders, donations, found animals and City Dog licensing all need appointments. Please call us, as we and the animals would love to see you.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Cook's comes to town: Restaurant opens on Third Street
Local

Cook's comes to town: Restaurant opens on Third Street

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 20,” Cook said. “I wanted the whole steakhouse, wood cowboy look. I have never been to culinary school. I’m just a country girl who taught myself to cook. I had a bed and breakfast in a hunting lodge in Colorado in my 20s. I started the catering and it just went from there.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News