ELKO -- Please meet Daisy, No. 47504513, our wonderful Pet of The Week. She is a spayed, 2-year-old Retriever/Catahoula Leopard Dog mix.

She is a very friendly, wants your attention, but needs slow introductions. As she walks well on a leash, she would be perfect for your long walks too. If you would like to meet her, please call the Elko Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, for an appointment.

Please look on the official City website www.elkocity.com/Departments and then under Animal Shelter to view all animals currently available for adoption at the Elko Animal Shelter. Then call the Animal Shelter to make an appointment and/or to ask questions.

Animal adoptions, redemptions, surrenders, donations, found animals and City Dog licensing all need appointments. Please call us, as we and the animals would love to see you.

