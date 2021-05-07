 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of the week

Pet of the Week No. 47656135, a male, 9-month-old, Rough Coated Collie/Australian Cattle Dog mix. 

Please meet our Pet of the Week, No. 47656135, a male, 9-month-old, Rough Coated Collie/Australian Cattle Dog mix.  He seems to get along well with people and other dogs.  He will be neutered May 11 and ready for his new furrrrever home. 

Since the Elko Animal Shelter is usually open seven days per week, we suggest that you call 775-777-7333, to make an appointment to meet him, fall in love, fill out an adoption application and be ready to take him home next Tuesday afternoon. 

If you are looking for a cat or a different dog, please look on elkocity.com under Animal Shelter to see all the animals we have available for adoption.  When you have made your choice, please call the Elko Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, to ask questions or to make an appointment to meet the animal of choice.

Thank you for your support - from all the Elko Animal Shelter critters.

