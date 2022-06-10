ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week. Charles, No. 50331045, is approximately 11 months old, sweet and gentle and on the quiet side. He gets along well with both male and female dogs.

Charles is very affectionate once he gets to know you, but may take some time to do that. He has excellent companion potential! He has been neutered, vaccinated and is ready to spend the rest of his life as part of your family.

Please visit him at the Animal Shelter and/or call 775-777-7333 for any questions you may have. Please see www.elkocity.com under Animal Shelter for all the animals that we have available for adoption; their description and pictures.

Thank you for your support from all the Shelter dogs and cats.

