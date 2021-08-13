Pet of the Week

ELKO – Meet Boomer, No. 45014418, and Hoss, No. 45014472, our handsome Pets of The Week. They are both very sweet and love attention. As they are just 2 1/2 years old, they still have lots and lots of energy.

They both are a bit overweight so giving them plenty of exercise would be perfect. They don't necessarily need to be adopted together so please come down to the shelter to meet them and spend some time with them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If you have any questions about them prior to your visit, or for the hours we are open, please call 775-777-7333. It is required that you wear a mask while in the buildings, but not required while outside.

To see the rest of the animals available for adoption, please look on the official City of Elko website, elkocity.com/Department/Animal Shelter, for pictures and descriptions. Then call us at 775-777-7333 to ask questions.

Our dogs and cats wish you well and look forward to meeting you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0