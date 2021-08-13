 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 comments
top story

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week

Boomer, No. 45014418, left, and Hoss, No. 45014472, right.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Meet Boomer, No. 45014418, and Hoss, No. 45014472, our handsome Pets of The Week.  They are both very sweet and love attention.  As they are just 2 1/2 years old, they still have lots and lots of energy. 

They both are a bit overweight so giving them plenty of exercise would be perfect.  They don't necessarily need to be adopted together so please come down to the shelter to meet them and spend some time with them. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If you have any questions about them prior to your visit, or for the hours we are open, please call 775-777-7333.  It is required that you wear a mask while in the buildings, but not required while outside.  

To see the rest of the animals available for adoption, please look on the official City of Elko website, elkocity.com/Department/Animal Shelter, for pictures and descriptions.  Then call us at 775-777-7333 to ask questions.

Our dogs and cats wish you well and look forward to meeting you.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board: 'Masks optional'
Local

School board: 'Masks optional'

ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News