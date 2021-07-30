 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
top story

Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

The Pet of the Week up for adoption at the Elko Animal shelter is a female Shepherd mix. 

 SUBMITTED

Please meet the Elko Animal Shelter's beautiful Pet of The Week, No. 48300099. She is approximately 1 1/2 years old and came to the shelter with wounds that were the possible result of a dog fight, but she has been treated and is doing great. 

She is shepherd mix that has been described as a very sweet girl, shy at first and needing a gentle approach. She is strong on a leash at first but then relaxes and enjoys herself.  

As always, please search for a possible dog or cat adoption candidate on the official City website:  elkocity.com/Departments/Animal Shelter. Then call with the chosen animal's ID Number and ask any questions you may have, 775-777-7333.

As of July 30, the Animal Shelter is under a mask mandate:  no mask, no service.  As this is a result of recent CDC recommendations, please call 775-777-7333 if you have any questions.

"Thank you for thinking of adoption," from the Elko Animal Shelter dogs and cats.

