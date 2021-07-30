Please meet the Elko Animal Shelter's beautiful Pet of The Week, No. 48300099. She is approximately 1 1/2 years old and came to the shelter with wounds that were the possible result of a dog fight, but she has been treated and is doing great.

She is shepherd mix that has been described as a very sweet girl, shy at first and needing a gentle approach. She is strong on a leash at first but then relaxes and enjoys herself.

As always, please search for a possible dog or cat adoption candidate on the official City website: elkocity.com/Departments/Animal Shelter. Then call with the chosen animal's ID Number and ask any questions you may have, 775-777-7333.

As of July 30, the Animal Shelter is under a mask mandate: no mask, no service. As this is a result of recent CDC recommendations, please call 775-777-7333 if you have any questions.

"Thank you for thinking of adoption," from the Elko Animal Shelter dogs and cats.

