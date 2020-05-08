× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO -- Meet Lucy, the Elko Animal Shelter's elderly but beautiful Pet of The Week.

Lucy has had a very difficult life recently and sure could use some love and a responsible owner in her "golden years." She is extremely sweet, loves people and has no idea why she was left behind. Certainly not her fault.

She is in need of a good grooming, a better diet and a visit to the new owner's veterinarian. She will be ready to cuddle up with you immediately as she is already spayed and rabies vaccinated.

Please call the Animal Shelter to make an appointment to meet her and fall in love. 777-7333.

Remember to check the City's website under Animal Shelter to see the animals that are available for adoption.

