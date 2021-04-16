ELKO – Meet Aspen, No. 20836785, the Elko Animal Shelter's Pet of The Week. Aspen is a mature, almost 10 years old, spayed Chihuahua/Pug mix.

She loves, loves people, but certainly will put other dogs, especially large ones, in their place. She is a dominant female in the dog world. She is a very sweet and energetic lady for her age. She would love to spend time with people. Definitely one to meet before adopting. If you are interested in a small dog, please call us, 777-7333, to ask additional questions and to set up an appointment to meet her.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Again, look on the Elko City website, www.elkocity.com, under Animal Shelter you will find pictures and descriptions of animals we have available for adoption.

Then, please call us with your questions or to set up an appointment to meet available animals, to redeem an animal that wandered away from you, to bring in a found or trapped animal, to surrender an animal you can no longer keep, to obtain a City Dog License and to deliver approved donations.

Stay well, be careful and think kind and positive thoughts about shelter animals.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0