Meet Penny, No. 46012767 - our 1 1/2 year old, spayed female, Labrador Retriever mix with the honor of being The Pet of The Week. She certainly is on the shy side, but, if you take your time with her, she will settle down and become part of your family. She is well trained, and is said to get along well with children and other dogs.
Please call the Shelter, 777-777-7333 to ask more questions about Penny and to make an appointment to meet her and then add her to your family.
Again, The Elko Animal Shelter is under COVID restrictions which means that you need to call 775-777-7333 and make an appointment for all Shelter transactions.
All stay well and soft barks & purrrrrs from the Elko Shelter Animals.
