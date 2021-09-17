ELKO – Please meet the Animal Shelter's adorable Pet of the Week, No. 48564224.

This young man of approximately 7 months is already neutered and in need of a very active family. He is extremely active -- high energy -- super smart and gets along with both female and male dogs. Of course, he loves people too.

If you and your family enjoy hiking or running or playing ball with this dog, please come in and meet him, fall in love and add him to your family. Call the Elko Animal Shelter for more information about him and the others available for adoption at 775-777-7333.

Look at the website of elkocity.com under Departments/Animal Shelter to see what animals we have available. Also look there to see if your lost pet is at the shelter. You may also call the Shelter for more information.

