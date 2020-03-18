Petition drive launched against marijuana dispensary on Elko colony

Opposition to a marijuana dispensary opening on the Elko Indian Colony that borders Elko city limits is gearing up with a petition drive and preparation of questions for the Te-Moak Tribal Council.
“We are very concerned citizens,” said Felix Ike, a former Elko Band and Te-Moak Tribe chairman who spoke out against the dispensary and claimed there is a cloak of secrecy regarding the Elko Band Council’s decision to open the dispensary.
He said the concerned citizens are “working on our petitions, getting signatures,” and they also are putting together questions to be sent to Te-Moak Tribal Chairman Joseph Holley of Battle Mountain prior to an upcoming meeting.
Ike said the tribal council, Elko Band Council and representatives of a cannabis business are supposed to meet behind closed doors on March 19, so the questions will be sent to Holley before that time.
The plan is to present the petitions to the Elko City Council at its March 24 meeting. The petition will be informal, so city residents “are welcome to sign,” he said.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said in a March 16 email that “although there have been conversations with Felix Ike, he has not requested to be on our agenda at this time. Any formal involvement by the city will require a formal action by the City Council.”
Lorraine Garcia said she and Ike are raising issues as tribal court advocates.
“There are issues that need to be addressed by the Elko Band and Te-Moak Tribal Council,” she said in a telephone interview that also included Ike.
The Newe Cannabis dispensary could be opening soon. Ike said Elko Band Council Chairman Davis Gonzales was projecting an April 1 opening date. Remodeling of an Elko Band building is well under way for the dispensary, and the band held a job fair last month for the project.
“It’s been snowballing, and all under secrecy,” Ike said.
Gonzales and the tribal chairman, Holley, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Elko City Council heard from Ike and Juan Arevalo, vice chairman of the Elko Band and Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, at its Feb. 25 meeting, although Gonzales canceled his presentation on the meeting agenda. Ike and Garcia also met informally with Elko and Elko County representatives on March 11.
Those at the March 11 meeting included Keener, Elko Councilman Chip Stone, City Attorney David Stanton, Elko City Manager Curtis Calder, Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten and Elko County Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenberg, according to Garcia.
“The view we got when we met is that they felt disrespected,” Garcia said.
Ike and Garcia said in the March 13 call that one of their points in meeting with Elko officials was that the marijuana dispensary will impact the city because of the proximity. Elko Indian Colony includes 192.8 acres in federal trust, according to the Te-Moak website.
Arevalo told the council the marijuana dispensary was an opportunity to provide sustainability for the Elko colony, and he said at the Feb. 25 meeting he wanted to see better relations with the city. He also told Elko County Commissioners on March 4 during the public comment period that he was offering to improve relations.
Elko Mayor Reece Keener said at the Feb. 25 meeting the council was concerned about the dispensary because the Elko City Council voted against marijuana sales within city limits, and Elko County voted against marijuana sales in all unincorporated areas of the county.
Ike and Garcia said one of their issues is that the Elko Band acted alone, and the Te-Moak Tribe that includes the South Fork, Wells and Battle Mountain bands should have been actively involved. They accused the Elko Band Council of acting in closed meetings.
The Elko Band already has an agreement from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak for the sale and cultivation of marijuana, and the band has policies for the regulation and taxation of marijuana establishments on the colony.
The taxation policy states that the band will impose a tribal tax that would be at least 100 percent of the state tax on all marijuana sales. The State of Nevada doesn’t get the taxes because of the separation of entities, but the agreement calls for the Elko Band to at least match the state taxes on marijuana.
Ike said the taxes should go to the Te-Moak Tribe, not the Elko Band.
The agreement with Nevada government also says the tribal laws governing marijuana sales must be at least as restrictive as the state’s laws, and Nevada retains the right to cancel the agreement within 60 days of written notice if conditions aren’t met.
That agreement says the “tribe and the state are separate sovereigns, and each recognizes and respects the laws and authority of the other sovereign.” The document also says that Nevada statutes allow the governor to enter into an agreement with any federally recognized Indian tribe within the state’s boundaries.
Ike and Garcia said another worry is what happens if the Elko Band can’t fulfill its contract with the unnamed company setting up the dispensary because of competition from the marijuana dispensary in West Wendover and a possible dispensary in Wells or Carlin. Wells and Carlin city councils have voted to allow dispensaries.
Ike and Garcia additionally had concerns with the Elko Band balloting in December 2018 on marijuana sales, pointing out that the election results certified on Dec. 19 of that year stated only medical marijuana sales were approved. A combination of recreational and medical sales failed by one vote, Garcia said.