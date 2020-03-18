Petition drive launched against marijuana dispensary on Elko colony

Ike and Garcia said in the March 13 call that one of their points in meeting with Elko officials was that the marijuana dispensary will impact the city because of the proximity. Elko Indian Colony includes 192.8 acres in federal trust, according to the Te-Moak website.

Arevalo told the council the marijuana dispensary was an opportunity to provide sustainability for the Elko colony, and he said at the Feb. 25 meeting he wanted to see better relations with the city. He also told Elko County Commissioners on March 4 during the public comment period that he was offering to improve relations.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener said at the Feb. 25 meeting the council was concerned about the dispensary because the Elko City Council voted against marijuana sales within city limits, and Elko County voted against marijuana sales in all unincorporated areas of the county.

Ike and Garcia said one of their issues is that the Elko Band acted alone, and the Te-Moak Tribe that includes the South Fork, Wells and Battle Mountain bands should have been actively involved. They accused the Elko Band Council of acting in closed meetings.

The Elko Band already has an agreement from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak for the sale and cultivation of marijuana, and the band has policies for the regulation and taxation of marijuana establishments on the colony.