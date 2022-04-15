Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's two Pets of the Week: A large Shepherd dog, No. 49950272, is brindle with white and is very large, but sweet. She plays with both male and female dogs too. She will be spayed on April 19 and ready to go to her new home.

A black and white cat, No. 49975785, is sweet and only 10 months old. She will be spayed on April 19 and ready to go home with her new owners. Her name is Tash.

If you have any interest in adopting these animals or any other dog or cat from the Elko Animal Shelter, we suggest strongly that you meet them first. Please look at www.elkocity.com under Animal Shelter for a complete description and picture.

Call 775-777-7333 if you have questions about the animals on the website or about the hours that the Shelter is open to the public.

