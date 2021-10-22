ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's two handsome Pets of The Week: The dark grey and white cat, No. 48914463, is on the young side and is very well behaved and friendly. The 10-month-old border collie mix, No. 48889650, is in need of more socialization with a gentle hand but he certainly has border collie enthusiasm, friendliness and energy. He is ready for an active new home.

If you are interested in meeting either one of them or are interested in knowing more about them, please call 775-777-7333. The Elko Animal Shelter currently has 16 dogs and six cats to look at, fall in love with, adopt and add to your family.

To see the animals available for adoption, look on the official City website, www.elkocity.com, under Departments/Animal Shelter.

Remember that the Elko Animal Shelter is closed Oct. 29 for Nevada Day.

