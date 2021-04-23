ELKO — Please take a look at Teddy, No. 47582425 and Budda, No. 46908059, our Pets of The Week. They are not brothers but certainly look like they could be related.

Teddy is 2 and 1/2 years old and Budda is 8 months old. They both will be neutered, rabies vaccinated and micro chipped before they leave with their new adoptive parents. They are each friendly, but both could use some work on their manners.

No, you don’t have to adopt them both so please call the Shelter, 775-777-7333, to make an appointment to meet them — either or both. If you are interested in adopting a new pet and these boys aren’t what you are looking for, please look on the www.elkocity.com/Department/Animal Shelter to see all the animals available for adoption. Then call the Shelter to ask questions and to meet the future addition to your family.